‘Shot in the back of the head:’ Cameras captured moments after owner fired upon at car dealership

WEST ALLIS -- She's accused of shooting the owner of a West Allis car dealership, and witnesses say she then smiled and took off. A normal day at M&M Motors quickly turned into a life-threatening situation that shut down the area of 100th and Greenfield on March 10 -- and it was all caught on camera.

The owner of M&M Motors was filling a tire with air when police say Melissa Sandrone pulled up in her Jeep, got out and shot him behind the vehicle. Witnesses say she turned with a smile on her face and drove away.

Surveillance video captured the tense moments:

"A person with a handgun shot my brother and was in my lot staring at us. Very quick. Send an ambulance," the 911 caller said.

Inside the dealership, people jumped into action. Customers can be seen in the video running to safety as help was called.

"Somebody got shot in the parking lot," the 911 caller said. "There's a guy in the shop here. He's bleeding. Shot in the back of the head."

The store owner was shot in the back and neck, but was awake.

"You are so lucky dude," the 911 caller said. "'Do you know the lady who shot you?' No he doesn't."

Prosecutors say Sandrone may have developed a vendetta for the man she shot, believing he was responsible for a motorcycle crash she was in 14 years ago, but the owner said he did not recognize the woman who shot him.

Police say Sandrone fired shots at the worker who followed him.

Dashcam video shows police stopping Sandrone a short time later. They ordered her out of the vehicle and made the arrest.

Police discovered numerous weapons including an assault rifle, a machete, an ax, a shovel and a plastic tarp.

Sandrone's competency tests are expected to be back for a hearing scheduled for April 10. She is charged with two counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Last we heard, the victim was recovering. On Wednesday, March 28, M&M Motors officials had no comment on the case.