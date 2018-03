MILWAUKEE — A generous donation will help make a holiday meal possible for families who might not have been able to enjoy one otherwise.

Milwaukee Bishop Jeffrey Haines distributed holiday hams, a bag of groceries and hygiene products to Capuchin Community Services families.

More than 100 hams (135 in all) were donated by Badger Hams at the event held at the House of Peace in Milwaukee.

Roughly 100 families received the donations.