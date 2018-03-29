× Mayor Barrett submits letter to DNC chair, suggests new Bucks’ arena as venue for 2020 convention

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Thursday, March 29 submitted a letter to Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, expressing his interest in Milwaukee being considered as the host city for the Democratic National Convention.

According to a news release from Barrett’s office, this is the first official step in the bid process for the 2020 DNC, and “indicates Mayor Barrett’s commitment to participate in the RFP (request for proposals) process taking place this spring.”

The letter briefly outlines Milwaukee’s ability to meet the preliminary general requirements of the DNC, according to Barrett’s office.

It mentions the new Milwaukee Bucks arena as the convention’s proposed main venue, and boasts plenty of hotel rooms and transportation modes as attractive assets.

The letter was written on behalf of the City of Milwaukee, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, the Milwaukee Bid Committee, VISIT Milwaukee, and the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.

