Racine man arrested for OWI, drug possession following traffic stop in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man, 37, was arrested early Thursday morning, March 29 for OWI and drug possession following a traffic stop in Mount Pleasant.

According to police, a Mount Pleasant officer conducted a traffic stop on Washington Avenue near Green Bay Road around 1:37 a.m.

After confronting the driver, the officer determined he was impaired. Upon a search of the driver’s vehicle, officers discovered a large amount of cocaine.

The man was arrested for operating while impaired, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This case is being investigated by the Mount Pleasant Police Department. The case was referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.