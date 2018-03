× Homicide investigation: Man shot near 20th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday, March 30 at approximately 11:00 a.m. near 20th and Burleigh.

Police say a 44-year-old Milwaukee man was shot outside of a residence during circumstances that are still under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek a suspect and determine a motive.

MCMEO: homicide investigation underway, 2000 block of Burleigh. 1 adult male dead on scene. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. No further information — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) March 30, 2018

No additional details have been released.