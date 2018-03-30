× Report: Cleveland Browns sign former Packers’ wide receiver Jeff Janis

GREEN BAY — The Cleveland Browns announced Friday, March 30 that they have signed former Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver Jeff Janis.

We've signed WR Jeff Janis and QB Drew Stanton Details » https://t.co/wxdGIX3PSS pic.twitter.com/KXw6qocLG3 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 30, 2018

According to the Green Bay Packers, Janis signed a free-agent contract.

WR Jeff Janis signs with the Browns 📰: https://t.co/OM4hNsf9fV pic.twitter.com/GuYlbWxYUU — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 30, 2018

Janis is 6-3, 219 pounds and is entering his fifth NFL season out of Saginaw Valley State. Originally a seventh-round pick by Green Bay in 2014, Janis has appeared in 51 games and totaled 17 receptions for 200 yards and one touchdown. He has added 22 career special-teams tackles and returned 23 kickoffs for 568 yards (24.7 average). Janis has appeared in all 16 games each of the past three seasons. He finished his collegiate career as SVSU’s all-time leader in receptions (241), receiving yards (4,274) and receiving touchdowns (46). Janis is a native of Tawas City, Mich.