FLORIDA -- A Florida homeowner found a big surprise in their swimming pool Friday night, March 30. An 11-foot alligator was swimming in the water.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office posted video and pictures on its Facebook page.

A trapper had to be called in to safely remove the gator from the pool and the neighborhood.

Experts say the animal is looking for love -- not dinner.

The recent weather may have been mating season starting a little early.