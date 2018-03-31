× Milwaukee Admirals win 5-3 over Texas Stars

MILWAUKEE — The Admirals scored at least five goals for the third straight game as the picked up a critical two points in a 5-3 win over the Texas Stars on Friday night at Panther Arena.

The win pulled the Ads within five points of the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division behind idle Rockford. Milwaukee, who has eight games to go in the regular season, has a game in hand on the IceHogs as well.

Tyler Gaudet’s first goal as an Admiral with 7:21 remaining in the second period gave the club a 3-2 advantage, a lead they would not relinquish. It was one of just two goals in the game that wasn’t scored on the power-play as both teams finished the night 3-for-5.

Milwaukee also picked up goals from Harry Zolnierczyk, Freddy Gaudreau, Mark McNeill, and Trevor Smith as they up their scoring total to 17 goals over the past three games, which was more than they had accumulated in the previous eight contests combined.

Anders Lindback became just the 8th goalie in Admirals history to secure at least 30 wins in a season as he made 35 saves, including 19 in the second period alone. In the month of March the Galve, Sweden native has an 8-2 record and has turned aside an impressive 94% of the shots he has seen.

The Admirals now turn their attention to the Grand Rapids Griffins in an important match-up on Saturday night at Panther Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 pm.

