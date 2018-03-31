Police: 2 dead, 1 injured following vehicle crash on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Two people are dead and a third person is injured following a serious crash on Milwaukee’s north side early Saturday morning, March 31.

Crews were called to the scene of the crash near 35th and Hopkins around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was driving north down Hopkins with he lost control of the vehicle and collided with another vehicle that was traveling the opposite direction. Despite life saving efforts, the 37-year-old driver was fatally injured and died at the scene.

The two people who were in the vehicle that got hit were taken to the hospital. The driver, a 35-year-old man, was seriously injured but is now in stable condition. The passenger, a 32-year-old man, was unable to recover from his injuries and died at the hospital.

Milwaukee police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the accident.