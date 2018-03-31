× State officials: Former Wisconsin Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager has died

MILWAUKEE — Former Wisconsin Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager has died, according to statements issued by state officials.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s Chair Martha Lanin issued the following statement:

“Today we say farewell today to one of Wisconsin’s most dedicated grassroots progressives, for whom no work was too small or too big in her fight for justice, fairness and opportunity for all Wisconsinites. With great intellect, humor and compassion, Peg Lautenschlager served her neighbors, her home community of Fond du Lac and all of our state as our first woman to be elected Attorney General. Last fall I was honored to present Peg with a lifetime achievement award for all the numerous ways she has served the people of our state–from her start as an attorney combating domestic abuse to her trailblazing roles in state government to her tireless advocacy for workers’ rights and government ethics, among so many other causes. Our theme for the October event where she received that award was “imagination, integrity and courage,” as these are virtues Peg Lautenschlager exemplified her entire career. She will be so fondly remembered and deeply missed.”

Senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) issued the following statement regarding Peg Lautenschlager’s passing:

“It is with a heavy heart that I learned of the passing of Peg. She was a trailblazer for many women in Wisconsin politics, a loyal friend and true blue Democrat. Peg was a trusted political mentor to many and was always willing to lend her insight, advice and enthusiasm to friends and family across the state.Peg served her community and state well, from her time as Winnebago District Attorney to her most recent position as Chair of the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. Peg loved good policy, better outcomes, great stories and spending time in the company of her many friends and family. My deepest condolences to her husband Bill and their children.”

Lautenschlager, a Democrat, served as attorney general from 2003 until 2007. Her tenure was marred by a drunken driving arrest in a state vehicle.