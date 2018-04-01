Enjoy a delicious Easter Brunch at the Italian Community Center

MILWAUKEE -- Happy Easter! As Sunday services come to a close, you can continue the celebration with Easter Brunch! FOX6's Evan Peterson went down to the Italian Community Center where Barlotta Restaurants is catering the event.
About Easter Brunch (website)
Brunch buffet is available 9 AM - 1:30 PM
Includes juice and coffee
Starting at $34.95 for adults and $15.95 for children (ages 3 - 12) plus tax and service charge
Children 2 years old and younger are free
Menu subject to change based on availability of ingredients.
CALL FOR RESERVATIONS AT (414) 223-2800
43.032725 -87.901834