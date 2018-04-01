Man charged with murder in death of man found bound, shot over PlayStation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — An arrest has been made in the murder of a man found bound and shot multiple times on the bank of a New Jersey creek a week ago. Prosecutors say he was in the area to meet up with a man to buy a PlayStation, according to FOX6's sister station WPIX.

Authorities said Danny Diaz-Delgado, 20, was found March 24 face-down near Assunpink Creek in Hamilton Township, New Jersey -- with his hands tied behind his back and tape around his face.

Officials said Diaz-Delgado had multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, head and leg, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said he was in the area to meet up with a man to buy a PlayStation. Local newspapers reported that Diaz-Delgado was tortured for his bank PIN number before he was killed.

The game system was meant to be a present for his little brother.

The man Diaz-Delgado met up with was later identified as Rufus Thompson, 29, of Trenton. He was arrested Saturday, March 31 at a friend's house by county homicide investigators and federal marshals.

Thompson is charged with murder, felony murder, robbery, kidnapping and weapons offenses. It's unclear whether he has an attorney and a listed number for him couldn't be found Saturday.