× TMZ: Steven Bochco, who created ‘LA Law,’ ‘Doogie Houser’ and more, passes away at 74

LOS ANGELES — Steven Bochco, one of the most prolific creators of TV ever, has died, TMZ is reporting.

Sources connected to the family told TMZ the “Hill Street Blues” creator died over the Easter holiday weekend. He had been battling leukemia for several years and put up a hard fight, but one family source told TMZ he finally just gave up.

According to TMZ, Bochco carved out a specific area for many of his shows — the law. His police shows were gritty and compelling.

Bochco has been responsible for groundbreaking TV, including, “L.A. Law,” “Doogie Houser” and “NYPD Blue.” His credits go on to include “Murder One,” “Murder in the First,” “Raising the Bar” and “Civil Wars.”

Bochco provided NBC with juggernauts like “Hill Street Blues.”

He won four Peabody Awards and 10 Emmys.

He is survived by his wife and one child.

Bochco was 74.