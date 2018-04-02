‘I paid my debt:’ Sex offender allowed to visit sick on at CHW; but fight for visitation isn’t over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A registered sex offender will be allowed to see his son at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, but the fight for visitation isn't over yet.

Suffering in pain and severely ill, Kahlil Yates, 9, wants nothing more than to be comforted.

"He can't understand why I can't be there all the time," said Stuart Yates.

Stuart Yates, 49, was forced to leave his sick son's bedside on March 6 after he was kicked out of Children's Hospital -- told he had to leave because he was a registered sex offender.

"I've been a full-time dad and husband for the last 20 years. I paid my debt to society and my son shouldn't have to pay for it," said Stuart Yates.

Stuart Yates immediately filed a lawsuit.

"It's been a very emotional time," said Stuart Yates.

On Monday, he was finally granted the permission he has been seeking.

"I'm appreciative to the judge," said Stuart Yates.

Yates' attorney, Mark Weinberg, said he's allowed to have two hours of supervised visits three days a week. He is to provide the hospital with 24 hours advanced notice and a "guardian ad litem" will be appointed.

"The judge is putting a lot of faith in the guardian ad litem to make the determination about A) the best interest of the child and B) either increasing or decreasing the length of these visits," said Weinberg.

For Stuart Yates, who hasn't been able to see his child in nearly a month -- these stipulations are a good start.

"We have to look at things in a positive light, try to stay positive, in the moment -- and really try to get what's best for Kahlil," said Stuart Yates.

The boy has been in and out of the hospital his entire life.

"Born one pound and a few ounces -- gastroschisis -- needed a stomach, a liver and pancreas," said Stuart Yates.

With more surgeries and medical care in his future, this temporary order is vital.

There will be a formal hearing on April 17 to make a permanent decision. The "guardian ad litem" and all parties will appear to resolve the matter.