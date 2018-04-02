× Police seek suspect accused of spraying man, woman with health issues with pepper spray at Walmart

WEST MILWAUKEE — West Milwaukee police need your help identifying a suspect accused of spraying two customers, a woman, 62, and a man, 60, with pepper spray in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Greenfield Ave.

It happened on Sunday, April 1, around 4:30 p.m.

Police responded to the store for a battery complaint and learned a female suspect had sprayed the customers with pepper spray before fleeing the scene — heading north on 41st St.

The victims suffer from health and mobility issues, police said. They were treated and released at the scene.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic woman, approximately 30 years old, with brown hair — standing 5’6″ tall and weighing 200 pounds. Police noted the suspect appeared to be pregnant in the surveillance video.

Police said the suspect was accompanied by a black male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Milwaukee police.