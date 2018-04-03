Darienne Driver stepping down as superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools

MILWAUKEE — Darienne Driver is stepping down as superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) to take on the job of president and CEO for United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

The announcement went to parents of students in a letter from Driver. That letter reads as follows:

“It is with mixed emotions that I share with you my appointment today as the President and CEO of the United Way of Southeastern Michigan. My last day as Superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools is July 6, 2018. This is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to use the power of collective impact and equity to improve the lives of young people, their families and the communities in which they live.

“Many of you may not know of the work I have been engaged in for the last four years with the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County. In addition to serving on the Board of Directors, I chair the volunteer engagement committee and serve as the Season of Caring Champion for Volunteer Engagement in the Campaign Cabinet. I am excited to return to Detroit, where I began my professional career as a teacher, and to play a role in the rebirth of this great American city.

“But it is a bittersweet moment; I have great admiration for so many of you and am proud of the accomplishments we achieved together since my arrival to Milwaukee in 2012 as the district’s first Chief Innovation Officer. Our work encompasses a relentless focus on equity and inclusion, building positive relationships and partnerships to improve outcomes for our young people.

“I am proud of the many achievements we made together that are improving the lives of our children:

In 2016, the district moved into a higher performance category on the state report card, thus making us ineligible for OSPP to this day

“While these are accomplishments we share as a district, I know these successes are rooted in the hard work of our educators and students; the dedication and determination of families to help their children excel; and the generosity of our volunteers, community organizations and business partners.

“Our students are remarkable, resilient and brilliant. But they are also fragile and depend on us more than we know for guidance, support and approval. I am in awe of what they accomplish, inspired by their focus, and both saddened and heartened by what they endure without giving up.

“In the weeks and months to come, there is still plenty of work to do. We continue to work on a proposed FY19 budget to present to the Milwaukee Board of School Directors; prom season, graduations and promotion ceremonies that will be milestone events for our children will unfold in the weeks to come; and we’re all getting ready for the All-City Arts Festival at the Henry Maier Festival Park with the Summerfest Foundation, Inc. next month.