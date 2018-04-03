‘It’s in the hands of the voters:’ Anticipation builds at SCOWIS candidate Michael Screnock’s campaign HQ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WISCONSIN DELLS -- One of two statewide races on the spring election day ballot Tuesday, April 3 was for a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice seat. The race between Rebecca Dallet and Michael Screnock has garnered national attention and will be watched closely.

Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock has earned the support of conservative groups, including state Republicans, the NRA and Wisconsin's largest business group.

The anticipation was building Tuesday at the Trappers Turn Golf Club in the Dells, where Screnock and supporters would watch the results come in on Tuesday evening.

There was a last-second push in the race, from the ads to the campaign money coming in. Screnock said he hopes the efforts will pay off in the voting booth.

He voted on Tuesday morning. The Sauk County Circuit Court judge was appointed by Governor Scott Walker in 2015.

Screnock's opponent, Rebecca Dallet, has openly said Screnock would be a "rubber stamp" for the governor's interests.

Before serving as a judge, Screnock was an attorney. He campaigned on the idea that as a justice, he would be fair and impartial. That sparked quite a bit of criticism from his opponents.

He had this to say after voting on Tuesday morning.

"It's really in the hands of the voters. We've run a positive campaign. We've talked a lot about my judicial philosophy and the importance of the court in upholding the rule of law. I really do believe that's what the citizens want," Screnock said.