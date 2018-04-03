Jump into the world of mixed martial arts at Nova Gyms Martial Arts and Fitness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- The world of mixed martial arts can be an intimidating one for beginners to enter. But a local gym aims to make it accessible to novices looking for some serious health benefits. Carl spent the morning at Nova Gyms Martial Arts & Fitness in Oak Creek.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About nova Gyms Martial Arts and Fitness (website)

Based in Oak Creek & Pewaukee, the crew at NOVA Gyms will be your pals, but we'll also kick your butt with our arsenal of workouts for adults and children. From the after work kickboxing to Brazilian JuJitsu and Muay Thai, we'll get you that summer body all year long. Stop over for a freebie. Stop over for a conversation. Stop over to get your butt in shape.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video