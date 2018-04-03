× Pleasant Prairie police seek girl, 16, missing since Feb. 24

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Pleasant Prairie police on Tuesday, April 3 shared photos of a girl, 16, who is missing, and believed to possibly be in the Rockford, Ill. area.

Zoe Carver was last seen on Feb. 24, 2018. She is missing from Pleasant Prairie.

She’s described as white, with black hair and green eyes. She stands 5’4″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has tattoos on her left pointer finger, her left thumb and her wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pleasant Prairie police.