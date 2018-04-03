Progress tour: Look inside the Oak Creek IKEA, set to open Wednesday, May 16

OAK CREEK — On Tuesday, April 3 IKEA officials offered a look inside the new Oak Creek store — weeks before it opens. The store will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 16.

IKEA Oak Creek will be the Swedish company’s first store in Wisconsin — and the 48th in the United States.

Previously, customers had to travel to the Bolingbrook or Schaumburg stores in Illinois or to the Bloomington store in Minnesota.

The 293,000 square-foot store will feature nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items, three model home interiors, 50 inspirational room settings, family-friendly play areas throughout the store and a supervised children’s play area. This store will also be home to IKEA’s popular restaurant serving Swedish specialties such as meatballs with lingonberries, traditional desserts and American dishes such as chicken fingers, pasta, soup and salad.