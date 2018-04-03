‘They’re going to be out:’ SCOWIS candidate Rebecca Dallet doesn’t expect snow to impact turnout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One of two statewide races on the spring election day ballot Tuesday, April 3 was for a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice seat. The race between Rebecca Dallet and Michael Screnock has garnered national attention and will be watched closely.

Democrats are looking at the race as a benchmark, to see how far they've come since they were stunned in 2016. They know they are historically at a disadvantage in these low-turnout spring elections, but pointing to a string of wins by Democrats across the country in recent months, they said they expect this race to be competitive.

Their candidate, Rebecca Dallet, voted Tuesday morning in Whitefish Bay with her husband and two of her daughters, who went off to school after they left the polling place.

Turnout was strong in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee and Madison, where the snow mostly held off on Tuesday. Dallet said she didn't expect the potential for snow to deter voters.

"They're tired of the special interest money dominating our state and our courts, and I think they're going to be out today, shoveling themselves out of their driveways to get to the polls," said Dallet.

This race is nonpartisan in name only. In reality, it has been both politically and personally nasty. Millions of dollars in outside money has been spent on ads -- most of them negative.