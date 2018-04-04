Check the vote totals in the spring general election

Home and garden: The April edition of M Magazine is on stands now

Posted 8:46 am, April 4, 2018, by , Updated at 08:48AM, April 4, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- It's time to get you caught up on all things Milwaukee. M Magazine editor, Nicole Kiefert, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the April issue. It all about home and garden.