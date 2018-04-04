Man accused of throwing explosives out of truck committed to mental hospital for 50 years

WALWORTH COUNTY — The man accused of throwing explosives out of his truck in Bloomfield in Walworth County — just south of Lake Geneva — will be committed to the Mendota Mental Health Institution for 50 years. The decision was made Tuesday, April 4.

In November, Walworth County prosecutors say 46-year-old Robert Leathers was doing donuts outside a landscaping business in Bloomfield late at night.

Witnesses then say he started throwing bombs out his window.

About a dozen vehicles were found that didn’t explode. In court, it was revealed some homemade explosives were found at Leathers’ home.

No one ended up getting hurt.

