Sculpture Milwaukee will be back along Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee June-October

MILWAUKEE — Sculpture Milwaukee, a free outdoor urban sculpture experience in downtown Milwaukee, will return to Wisconsin Ave. with new works by 20+ internationally, nationally and locally renowned artists this summer and fall.

Polish artist Magdalena Abakanowicz, Los Angeles-based artist Liz Glynn, American artist Mel Kendrick, Milwaukee-based collaborators Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg, French artist Bernar Venet, New York-based artist Hank Willis Thomas and Austrian artist Erwin Wurm are among the featured artists in the 2018 installation.

Sculpture Milwaukee will be on view from June to Oct. 21, 2018.

