WASHINGTON COUNTY — All southbound lanes on I-41 at WIS 60 were temporarily closed on Wednesday evening, April 4 due to a vehicle fire. Traffic began to flow slowly starting around 9:30 p.m.
Southbound lanes on I-41 at WIS 60 temporarily closed due to vehicle fire
-
All clear: NB lanes of I-43 at WIS 83 temporarily closed due to vehicle fire
-
Jackknifed semi temporarily blocks I-41 NB near Highway 60 in Washington Co.
-
Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
Driver, 70, suffers apparent diabetic reaction while driving, leading to backups on I-41 near Pilgrim Rd.
-
Portion of I-894 WB temporarily shut down after driver crashes vehicle in construction zone
-
-
Death investigation: Man dies after running in front of semi on I-894 in Greenfield
-
All clear: Lanes reopen on I-43 SB near Center Street following crash
-
Convicted wrong-way driver Tamara McVicker sentenced to 14 months in prison
-
2 wrong-way drunk drivers, repeat offender, woman with child in car arrested this weekend
-
4 hurt in crash involving van, box truck, pickup truck at Manitowoc/Sheboygan County line
-
-
Retail theft leads to vehicle theft, prompting shutdown of I-94 near County SS
-
MCSO: 1 person seriously hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-894 WB
-
Rollover accident involving semi closes lanes of I-41/45 NB at Burleigh