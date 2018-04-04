× Turnout tops 22 percent in Wisconsin Supreme Court election

MADISON — Turnout topped 22 percent in the election for Wisconsin Supreme Court, the second highest since 2000 in a race that saw liberal candidate Rebecca Dallet defeat conservative Michael Screnock.

Dallet trounced Screnock 56 percent to 44 percent, based on unofficial results. On her way to victory, Dallet carried 24 counties that Republican Donald Trump had won in 2016.

Turnout was the highest for a spring election since 2011 when it was 34 percent. The Supreme Court race that year came in the middle of massive protests against Gov. Scott Walker’s collective bargaining restrictions.

Turnout in the three most recent Supreme Court elections was 20 percent in 2013, 18 percent in 2015 and 16 percent in 2017. The average of all spring elections since 2000 was 19 percent.

More than 995,000 voters out of nearly 4.7 million voting-age adults cast ballots in the Supreme Court race this year.

Voters also rejected a constitutional amendment to do away with the state treasurer position. It was rejected by a 24 percentage point margin, with 62 percent voting against it and 38 percent supporting.