West Allis police look to track down suspects involved theft near 61st and Greenfield

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in connection to a business theft near 61st and Greenfield.

Officials released photos of the suspects on the West Allis Police Department Facebook page Wednesday, April 4.

PHOTO GALLERY

Subject #1 described as black male, late teens, thin build, short, wearing light colored jeans, red high-top tennis shoes, a gray T-shirt, and a red with black hooded vest.

Subject #2 described as black male, late teens, thin build, tall, with long braided hair, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, wearing black jogger style pants, and white tennis shoes.

Subject #3 described as black male, late teens, very large build, short afro, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

If you know any of the suspects or anything related to the investigation you’re asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH.