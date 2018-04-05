× Germantown police seek suspect after girl, 16, sexually assaulted on playground

GERMANTOWN — Police in Germantown are seeking a suspect after a girl, 16, was sexually assaulted.

It happened Sunday, April 1 around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the girl was sexually assaulted at a private playground near Brookside Dr. and Brookside Cir.

The suspect is described as a white man, standing 5’9″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. He’s between the ages of 29 and 34, and was wearing dark clothing. He was last seen walking toward Brookside Dr.

Police are seeking information on the suspect’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.