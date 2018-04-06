× Bon-Ton closing 12 Wisconsin store locations plus corporate offices in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bon-Ton Stores Inc., has notified the state that the company will be closing 12 store locations in Wisconsin.

The affected locations include:

Boston Store at Shops of Grand Avenue, Milwaukee

Boston Store at Bayshore Town Center, Glendale

Boston Store at Regency Mall, Racine

Boston Store at Brookfield Square, Brookfield

Boston Store at Southridge Mall, Greendale

Boston Store at Mayfair Mall, Wauwatosa

Bon-Ton Corporate office, Milwaukee

Also closing are:

Younkers at Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire

Younkers at Shoppes at Woodridge, Marshfield

Boston Store at Janesville Mall, Janesvile

Boston Store at East Towne Mall, Madison

Boston Store at West Towne Mall, Madison

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Dislocated Worker Program provides transition assistance to workers and companies affected by permanent worker layoffs. The Program’s local Rapid Response Teams help companies and worker representatives develop and implement a practical transition plan based on the size of the layoff event.

Types of services include:

pre-layoff workshops on a variety of topics such as resume writing and interviewing, job search strategies, and budgeting

provision of information about programs and resources through written materials and information sessions

career and resource fairs.

Workers affected by permanent layoff may also access basic re-employment services at no charge through the state’s Job Centers. Some services, including training assistance, may be an option for some workers after enrolling in one or more of DWD’s workforce development programs. While all companies faced with permanent worker layoffs are encouraged to seek assistance from the local Rapid Response Teams, some companies may be required to give 60 days notice before a mass layoff or closing under federal and/or state law. More information about advance notice requirements is available at https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/dislocatedworker/.