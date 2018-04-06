× Devon Kraemer will not be retried for shooting unarmed man in March 2016

MILWAUKEE — Jonathan Safran, the attorney for Manuel Burnley Jr., confirms for FOX6 News that Devon Kraemer, the Brown Deer police officer who shot Burnley, will not be retried.

Kraemer’s trial ended on Feb. 28 without a verdict. Facing a hung jury, the judge at that time declared a mistrial. The jury could not agree on whether Kraemer is guilty of aggravated battery. That was the charge after the March 2016 shooting in which Kraemer shot an unarmed Burnley in the back during an attempted arrest. Burnley had caused a scene on a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, cussing out the driver over a fare dispute then refusing to cooperate with the police who told him to leave.

Kraemer said she shot Burnley because his hand moved toward his waistband while they were on the ground.