'Grease' coming back to theaters for 40th anniversary

MILWAUKEE — Grease is the word! Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Paramount Pictures are celebrating the anniversary of Grease by bringing the classic movie to select theaters across the U.S. for a special two-day event.

The classic musical will be on the big screen on April 8 and April 11 at either 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. — depending on the day. In addition to the screening, the event includes exclusive commentary from Turner Classic Movies.

This is part of Turner Classic Movies’ Big Screen Classics series.

According to Fathom Events, “attending in costume is fine — however masks, face-concealing make-up, fake weapons as well as any costumes that conceal what you are carrying, your natural body shape or face are strictly prohibited.”

You can find showtimes HERE.