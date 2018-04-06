× Media to get tour of the Milwaukee streetcar operations, maintenance facility

MILWAUKEE — The media has been invited to tour the Milwaukee streetcar operations and maintenance facility (OMF) on Friday, April 6th.This, as the first streetcar vehicle is being prepared for on-street testing next week. FOX6 News plans to stream that tour starting around 2 p.m.

As part of the OMF tour, media will be able to see workers testing and conducting other activities in the first vehicle for The Hop, presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, in preparation for the on-street tests.

As part of the testing, vehicles will be visible traveling on the north side of West St. Paul Avenue on a stretch of track between North Plankinton Avenue and North 4th Street. On-street testing is expected to run next week through the end of June. The track area will be fenced off for safety. During the test period, auto traffic in the four-block stretch of West St. Paul Avenue will be limited to eastbound. Motorists will not be able to access West St. Paul Avenue at North 2nd or North 3rd streets during the testing.