U.S. Marshals seek Emilio Guadarrama; ‘He stabbed the victim over 21 times’

KENOSHA -- U.S. Marshals say a man was discovered covered in blood. He had 21 stab wounds on his body. He survived his injuries. The man authorities say is responsible for this crime has been on the run for nearly a decade. They are now turning to FOX6 News viewers to help locate 38-year-old Emilio Guadarrama.

“Back on August 4, 2009, Emilio arrived at the victim's location and confronted him and an argument ensued,” the agent on the case explained.

Prosecutors say Guadarrama was upset the mother of his three children was dating someone else and that the new boyfriend was watching their children. The victim was about to change the diaper of the youngest child when the confrontation started. Guadarrama pulled out a knife.

“It was done in a horrific fashion where he stabbed the victim over 21 times in front of three children,” the agent said.

The victim miraculously survived the attack.

Guadarrama is wanted for attempted first degree homicide.

“He's been residing in Kentucky and moved to Chicago and he's possibly in the northern Chicago area, northern Illinois area," the agent said.

He was born in Mexico and has ties to family in California. agents say he`s still using his last name but can go by the names of Juan and Oscar as a cover.

“The way we can judge someone in their future is based off their past.” The agent explained.

If you have information that could help Marshals locate Guadarrama, you're urged to call 414-297-3707.