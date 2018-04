MILWAUKEE — Firefighters responded to the scene of a two-alarm house fire late Thursday night, April 5 in Milwaukee.

It happened in the area of 33rd and Brown just before midnight.

Officials say the fire broke out in a vacant home — then spread to a neighboring home.

Authorities say everyone made it out of the second home safely¬† — and no one was hurt.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.