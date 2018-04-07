× Red Cross assisting people from an apartment fire in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM — The Red Cross is caring for a number of people affected by a 17-unit domestic fire Saturday morning, April 7.

According to the Red Cross, the apartment fire started early Saturday near the area of West Third Street and La Crosse Street.

Officials with the Beaver Dam Fire Department say they are still at the scene of the active fire.

A reception and care center has been set up at The Watermark on South Center Street.

Beaver Dam apartment fire — our volunteers/staff are caring for a number of people from a 17-unit domestic fire on the 600 block of W. Third St. that started early Saturday. Reception & care center has been set up at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St. More info as it's available. — Red Cross WI (@RedCrossWIS) April 7, 2018

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this story.