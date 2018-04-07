Watch: Fight between fans caught on camera at Brewers-Cubs game

MILWAUKEE — A comeback win from the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs appeared to ruffle some feathers between fans at Friday night’s game.

Barstool Sports tweeted a video of fight between fans on the upper deck. In the video, it appears a man rips off his shirt and a tussle ensues.

Watch it below (WARNING: Language my not be suitable for all ages):

Aaron Rodgers without an offensive line this season again @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/Ioxk9ZgmD0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 7, 2018

Held scoreless for 22 consecutive innings and trailing 2-0 entering the fifth, the Brewers got a spark when reliever Josh Hader led off the inning with his first major league hit. Two batters later, Thames tied with game with a homer to straightaway center off starter Kyle Hendricks.

Ryan Braun singled, and Shaw homered for a 4-2 lead.