Watch: Fight between fans caught on camera at Brewers-Cubs game

Posted 2:51 pm, April 7, 2018, by , Updated at 02:55PM, April 7, 2018

MILWAUKEE — A comeback win from the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs appeared to ruffle some feathers between fans at Friday night’s game.

Barstool Sports tweeted a video of fight between fans on the upper deck. In the video, it appears a man rips off his shirt and a tussle ensues.

Watch it below (WARNING: Language my not be suitable for all ages):

Held scoreless for 22 consecutive innings and trailing 2-0 entering the fifth, the Brewers got a spark when reliever Josh Hader led off the inning with his first major league hit. Two batters later, Thames tied with game with a homer to straightaway center off starter Kyle Hendricks.

Ryan Braun singled, and Shaw homered for a 4-2 lead.