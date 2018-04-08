× Car strikes building near 84th and Forest Home after driver suffers medical emergency

GREENFIELD — A vehicle went into a building near 84th and Forest Home in Greenfield Sunday, April 8 after a driver experienced a medical emergency.

According to Greenfield police, the driver, a man, 52, from Green Bay crashed into a light pole and fire hydrant and then struck the building — a chiropractic clinic. No one was inside at the time.

The man was the only person in his vehicle.

Milwaukee Water Works responded to deal with the fire hydrant, and we’re told there were also exposed wires at the scene.

It’s unclear at this point whether the driver was transported to the hospital.