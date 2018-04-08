‘Important stories:’ Jewish Museum Milwaukee brings back ‘Stitching Histories from the Holocaust’

MILWAUKEE — Jewish Museum Milwaukee has brought back its most popular exhibit to date: “Stitching Histories from the Holocaust.”

“Stitching Histories” tells stories and journeys of Nazi-era Jews through designs, dresses, postcards and other artifacts.

The exhibit originated in Milwaukee back in 2014 and has since expanded across the country.

“If we didn’t have these objects, we wouldn’t be able to tell these important stories. It’s through these artifacts that we’re able to fill in the gaps and get a better understanding of the personal narratives,” said Molly Dubin, Jewish Museum Milwaukee curator.

The exhibit will be on display until Sept. 16.

PHOTO GALLERY