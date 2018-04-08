× ‘Opioid Abuse Prevention:’ Gov. Walker to sign into law 2 bills that address the opioid epidemic

GREEN BAY — Governor Scott Walker on Monday, April 9 will sign into law two bills that address the opioid epidemic.

The bills are Assembly Bill 906 and Assembly Bill 907.

Assembly Bill 906 “creates a law enforcement agency drug trafficking response grant program; positions to assist in prosecuting drug-related offenses; creates evidence-based programs for substance abuse prevention services for at-risk youth; creates victim impact panels; creates funding for family treatment courts; creates grants for county jails to provide non-narcotic treatment before offender re-entry; and making appropriations.”

Assembly Bill 907 “relates to continuing education in prescribing controlled substances for certain health care practitioners; maintenance and detoxification treatment provided by physician assistants and advanced practice nurse prescribers; requiring school boards to provide instruction about drug abuse awareness and prevention; graduate training of psychiatric nurses; training materials for social services workers handling substance abuse-related cases; substance abuse counseling and modifying and creating administrative rules related to substance abuse counseling; granting rule-making authority; and making appropriations.”

They’ll be signed into law at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay on Monday afternoon.