ESPN report: Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis arrested for making ‘criminal threats’

Posted 10:57 am, April 9, 2018, by , Updated at 11:09AM, April 9, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 10: Trevor Davis #11 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reports that Los Angeles police confirmed that Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested for making “criminal threats” after bomb joke at the Los Angeles International Airport.

According to police, when Davis checked in for a flight, he was “asked the usual questions about whether he was carrying any aerosol, cans, knives, weapons or explosives, and Davis turned to his female companion and asked if she remembered to pack the explosives.”

Davis was taken in custody, booked and released, Demovsky reported.

Related stories