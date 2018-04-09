× ESPN report: Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis arrested for making ‘criminal threats’

GREEN BAY — ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reports that Los Angeles police confirmed that Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested for making “criminal threats” after bomb joke at the Los Angeles International Airport.

According to police, when Davis checked in for a flight, he was “asked the usual questions about whether he was carrying any aerosol, cans, knives, weapons or explosives, and Davis turned to his female companion and asked if she remembered to pack the explosives.”

Packers WR Trevor Davis arrested for making "criminal threats" after bomb joke at the Los Angeles International Airport, LAX police confirmed to ESPN. Police say when he checked in for a flight, he was "asked the usual questions about whether he was… https://t.co/7SWMYedvmn — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 9, 2018

Statement from the Packers: “The Packers are aware of the matter involving Trevor Davis. We are in the process of gathering more information and will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter.” https://t.co/f75C7CmnuA — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 9, 2018

Davis was taken in custody, booked and released, Demovsky reported.