× Lucky winners: Fond du Lac, Hartland residents each win $350,000 playing SuperCash!

A Fond du Lac resident and a Hartland resident both matched all six numbers in the Friday, March 30 SuperCash! drawing to each win the $350,000 top prize.

The Fond du Lac resident purchased his winning ticket at Speedway at 550 West Johnson Street in Fond du Lac.

The Hartland resident purchased his winning ticket at Pick ‘n Save at N65 W24838 Main Street in Sussex.

Friday’s winning SuperCash! numbers were 6, 7, 13, 20, 25 and 38.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes. Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2% of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

HOW TO PLAY

1. Tickets are two plays for $1 and players can choose six different numbers from 1 to 39

2. The top prize is $350,000 and the game is drawn every day

3. There is also a Doubler feature with a 1:7 chance that all prizes will double automatically (excludes top prize)

4. Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the daily drawing