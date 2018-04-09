FOX6 News reporter faces possible criminal charges after incident at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — A FOX6 News reporter is facing possible criminal charges after an incident at Miller Park on Friday, April 6.

A.J. Bayatpour was arrested and could face substantial battery charges. A decision by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office could come as early as Tuesday, April 10.

The accusations come after Bayatpour was allegedly involved in a fight at the stadium. That fight involved a reporter with another Milwaukee television station who was injured. Bayatpour was attending the Milwaukee Brewers versus Chicago Cubs game.

The incident was one of several unrelated altercations at the game. Those unrelated fights were captured on video by fans attending the game.

FOX6 contacted the Milwaukee Brewers and the Milwaukee Police Department. There is no word yet on if anyone was cited or ejected from the game.

Bayatpour is not reporting for FOX6 News while the incident is under investigation.

