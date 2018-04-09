State Sen. Lena Taylor reportedly hurled racial slur at bank teller

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee state senator is lawyering up after she reportedly hurled a racial slur at a bank teller.

Senator Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, has not agreed to an interview or provided any explanation. Milwaukee police would not comment. Mayor Tom Barrett also declined to comment on the matter.

What allegedly happened at a Wells Fargo branch near 8th and Wisconsin was the talk of talk radio on Monday morning, April 9.

Conservative talker Dan O’Donnell on WISN 1130 AM said Taylor was cited for disorderly conduct on Friday afternoon. O’Donnell said Taylor berated a Wells Fargo bank teller who refused to cash an $831 check because there were insufficient funds.

“Taylor herself is African-American and used the extremely derogatory phrase ‘house N-word,'” O’Donnell said.

According to the radio station, Milwaukee police were already at the bank branch.

“They turned and saw Sen. Taylor screaming at, berating, an African-American teller,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell said the Milwaukee police shift lieutenant reviewed the bank’s security video and decided that Taylor should be cited for disorderly conduct.

Taylor’s spokeswoman said the senator has hired a lawyer, but the spokeswoman did not know the lawyer’s name.

Milwaukee police said FOX6 News should file an open records request — and did not provide any information.

Mayor Tom Barrett’s spokeswoman said the mayor would not comment about the radio report after a news conference about a separate issue Monday.

FOX6 News also reached out to a spokesman for Wells Fargo. The only response we have received was a question of when our deadline was.