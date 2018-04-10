× ‘Forgot it:’ CCW permit holder arrested after loaded gun left on changing table in Starbucks bathroom

WEST BEND — A man with a concealed carry permit was arrested after a handgun was found on a baby changing table in West Bend.

Police said on Monday, April 9 around 4:30 p.m., a Starbucks employee reported finding the loaded gun in a holster on the changing table in the restroom.

Officers identified the owner — a Jackson man, 42. He said he placed the gun on the table when he was using the restroom and forgot it when he left.

He was arrested for negligent handling of a dangerous weapon.