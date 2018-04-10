× Quick response helps Milwaukee police catch armed KFC/Taco Bell robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — Quick thinking from a fast food worker helped in the arrest of an armed robbery suspect on Saturday, April 7.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 7:45 p.m., a suspect entered the KFC and Taco Bell restaurant located on Teutonia Avenue near Good Hope Road, and pointed a gun at the employees.

Police say the suspect demanded money from the register and “jumped the counter.” The suspect then chased the employees and stole personal belongings from an office before fleeing the store.

Officials say one of the workers immediately called 911 and gave police a description of the suspect.

Milwaukee police from District Four arrived on scene shortly after and began searching for the suspect. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after a short foot chase. A gun was recovered as well as the items belonging to the workers.

“This teamwork and communication by District Four officers led to the quick arrest of an armed and dangerous criminal,” the department said. “Great job by all involved!”