Greenfield police warn public to be on lookout for new skimming devices

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police are warning the public about new skimming devices that are suspected in the area.

Officials said in a Facebook post, the skimmers are similar to the overlay skimmer seen in the picture — and can apparently be placed on counter card terminals in just seconds.

If you suspect or locate a skimming device at a business or see someone installing one, Greenfield police urge you to contact them immediately at 414-761-5301.