Police: 1 in custody following police pursuit of vehicle taken in carjacking

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken into custody following a police pursuit Wednesday night, April 11 in Milwaukee. The vehicle involved was taken in a carjacking from Milwaukee’s south side in Tuesday, April 10.

The pursuit happened around 7:25 p.m. It ended in the area of Sherman Boulevard and Marion after the driver crashed.

Three subjects fled on foot and one adult male was taken into custody. He was conveyed to an area hospital for medical clearance.

The incident remains under investigation.