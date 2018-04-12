× Reince Priebus says he won’t run for Paul Ryan’s seat

MADISON — Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus says he won’t run for Congress to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Priebus ruled out a run on “The Jay Weber Show” Thursday.

Priebus was one of several potential candidates that Republicans in Wisconsin said Wednesday may be interested in running for the seat that includes Kenosha, where Priebus used to live.

Priebus is the former Wisconsin Republican Party chairman, a post he held until he left in 2011 to serve as Republican National Committee chairman. He served just six months as chief of staff before resigning in July.

He now lives outside of Washington where he works as an attorney.

Other Republicans considering running include Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Ryan friend and attorney Bryan Steil (STYLE) and several other lawmakers.