"Lost most of my hearing:" Huey Lewis and The News cancels all 2018 concerts, including State Fair show

WEST ALLIS — Huey Lewis and The News announced on Friday, April 13 that all of its 2018 performances have been canceled. That includes an August 4 concert a the Wisconsin State Fair.

A Facebook post from the band said the following on Friday:

“Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing. Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing. The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to ﬁnd pitch. I’ve been to the House Ear Institute, the Stanford Ear Institute, and the Mayo Clinic, hoping to ﬁnd an answer. The doctors believe I have Meniere’s disease and have agreed that I can’t perform until I improve. Therefore the only prudent thing to do is to cancel all future shows. Needless to say, I feel horrible about this, and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans who’ve already bought tickets and were planning to come see us. I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again.