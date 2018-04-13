Severe T-storm warning for northeast Washington, east-central Sheboygan County until 10:45 a.m.
Roll out the barrel: Milwaukee Beer Week kicks off Saturday, April 14

MILWAUKEE -- roll out he barrel! Milwaukee Beer Week kicks off Saturday, April 14. David Dupee from Good City Brewing joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About Milwaukee Beer Week (website)

Stay ready folks! We are ramping up for one of the biggest, baddest, largest, week-long beer drinking, fun having, extravaganzas in Milwaukee Beer Week history. This year we will be hosting our first annual T-Shirt design contest, launching a whole new mobile app, introducing new events, featuring the latest breweries, and of course serving up the best beer. Because that’s what beer week in Milwaukee is all about. In the meantime get thirsty.